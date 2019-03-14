Sephora Cuts Ties With Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade After College Cheating Scandal

Sephora Cuts Ties With Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade After College Cheating Scandal

And it is "effective immediately."

Published Yesterday

By now, you have heard about the celebrity college cheating scandal that involves Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly bribing recruiters $500,000 to secure their daughter’s admission to the University of Southern California.

Well now Lori’s 19-year-old daughter, Olivia Jade, a USC college freshman and a very popular YouTube beauty influencer with her very own makeup collaboration with Sephora, has been experiencing her very own backlash thanks to the scandal.

ICYMI: Social media is calling for the removal of Olivia's once-popular makeup palette. There were even tweets to boycott Sephora if the company didn't take action. 

It has gotten so serious that some are even going as far as to create one-star reviews for her product.

As of Wednesday, the palette is listed as “out of stock” on Sephora’s website.

FYI: It seems like Sephora took the situation seriously because today, according to Page Six, the beauty brand put out the following statement:

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately."

And the plot thickens…

Written by BET Staff

