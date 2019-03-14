Sephora Cuts Ties With Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade After College Cheating Scandal

By now, you have heard about the celebrity college cheating scandal that involves Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly bribing recruiters $500,000 to secure their daughter’s admission to the University of Southern California.

Read more about the scandal here.

Well now Lori’s 19-year-old daughter, Olivia Jade, a USC college freshman and a very popular YouTube beauty influencer with her very own makeup collaboration with Sephora, has been experiencing her very own backlash thanks to the scandal.