Drippin' In Gold! Rihanna Debuts Her Latest Fenty Beauty Product In This Glowy, Sultry Photo Shoot

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 23: Rihanna attends Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Launch on September 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Drippin' In Gold! Rihanna Debuts Her Latest Fenty Beauty Product In This Glowy, Sultry Photo Shoot

Sis is about to have us shining like her in these steamy photos.

Published Yesterday

Rihanna is about to have us shining this summer.

The Bad Gal is back with Fenty Beauty’s latest product: Body Lava Luminizers, in three new shades.

The 31-year-old superstar shut the internet down yesterday debuting the sultry photos from the campaign shoot. RiRi looks like a golden goddess, wearing a gold slinky dress showing off her curves with her body literally shining in gold glitter.

The body highlighters come in the fan-favorite, rose-gold shade, Who Needs Clothes?, a bronze option called Brown Sugar, and the newest shade, Trophy Wife. Because who doesn’t want to be a trophy wife?

Rihanna also teased fans with a sexy video promoting the shimmery products.

See below. 

The limited-edition products are available today (March 21) at Sephora, Harvey Nichols and fentybeauty.com.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style