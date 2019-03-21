Drippin' In Gold! Rihanna Debuts Her Latest Fenty Beauty Product In This Glowy, Sultry Photo Shoot

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Rihanna is about to have us shining this summer.
The Bad Gal is back with Fenty Beauty’s latest product: Body Lava Luminizers, in three new shades.
The 31-year-old superstar shut the internet down yesterday debuting the sultry photos from the campaign shoot. RiRi looks like a golden goddess, wearing a gold slinky dress showing off her curves with her body literally shining in gold glitter.
The body highlighters come in the fan-favorite, rose-gold shade, Who Needs Clothes?, a bronze option called Brown Sugar, and the newest shade, Trophy Wife. Because who doesn’t want to be a trophy wife?
Rihanna also teased fans with a sexy video promoting the shimmery products.
See below.
The limited-edition products are available today (March 21) at Sephora, Harvey Nichols and fentybeauty.com.
(Photo: Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS