A ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Helped T.I.’s Family Pay Tribute To Precious Harris In The Most Amazing Way

The Harris family has been mourning the death of T.I.’s sister and Family Hustle star Precious Harris , but now a cast member from another reality show has given them a beautiful way to pay tribute to their late kin.

Van Johnson of Black Ink Crew Chicago just tatted a portrait of Precious Harris on her daughter Kamaya’s arm. Harris passed away last month of an asthma attack during a car accident, at 66 years old. The ink tribute to the beloved sister and mother is nothing short of breathtaking.

Along with a video of the new tattoo posted on social media, Van Johnson discussed creating the piece of body art.

“Portrait completed on @kamayadaplug in commemoration of her late mother, I could never imagine the pain you may be feeling but your spirit is so pure, your energy is so amazing and I am nothing less than honored to be the artist chosen to do this work for you,” he captioned under the video. “I appreciate you, your family is an example of how black families should look on a national scale @troubleman31 the pressure was definitely on but at the end of this difficult task your niece said it looks exactly like her and that’s all I as an artist can ever be grateful for, my condolences are extended to you and your family with love THANK YOU.”