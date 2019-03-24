A ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Helped T.I.’s Family Pay Tribute To Precious Harris In The Most Amazing Way

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
The Harris family has been mourning the death of T.I.’s sister and Family Hustle star Precious Harris, but now a cast member from another reality show has given them a beautiful way to pay tribute to their late kin.
Van Johnson of Black Ink Crew Chicago just tatted a portrait of Precious Harris on her daughter Kamaya’s arm. Harris passed away last month of an asthma attack during a car accident, at 66 years old. The ink tribute to the beloved sister and mother is nothing short of breathtaking.
Along with a video of the new tattoo posted on social media, Van Johnson discussed creating the piece of body art.
“Portrait completed on @kamayadaplug in commemoration of her late mother, I could never imagine the pain you may be feeling but your spirit is so pure, your energy is so amazing and I am nothing less than honored to be the artist chosen to do this work for you,” he captioned under the video. “I appreciate you, your family is an example of how black families should look on a national scale @troubleman31 the pressure was definitely on but at the end of this difficult task your niece said it looks exactly like her and that’s all I as an artist can ever be grateful for, my condolences are extended to you and your family with love THANK YOU.”
View this post on Instagram
Portrait completed on @kamayadaplug in commemoration of her late mother, I could never imagine the pain you may be feeling but your spirit is so pure, your energy is so amazing and I am nothing less than honored to be the artist chosen to do this work for you, I appreciate you, your family is an example of how black families should look on a national scale @troubleman31 the pressure was definitely on but at the end of this difficult task your niece said it looks exactly like her and that’s all I as an artist can ever be grateful for, my condolences are extended to you and your family with love THANK YOU.
Kamaya also posted on Instagram about her new tattoo and thanked Johnson for his work. She also posted an illustrated photo of Precious next to her tattoo and is really spot on.
Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS