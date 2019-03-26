Former RHOA Star Kim Zolciak Biermann Bizarrely Rips Off Kim Kardashian's Look From Head To Toe

It’s no surprise when reality television stars go under the knife after seeing themselves on the small screen. While many celebrities undergo drastic transformations via plastic surgery, Kim Zolciak Biermann changes are starting to get a little creepy. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been pretty open about her love of fillers, just like Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian West, and has even passed down this love to her young daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann. But, Kim Z has taken it one step further and has even started dressing AND styling her hair like Kim K.

Kim Kardashian on December 06, 2018 (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for KKW Beauty)















Kim Zolciak on January 07, 2019 (Photo: Splash News)















In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kim Zolciak bared a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian that cannot be ignored. The formerly blonde reality star wore a brunette wig and hot pink outfit that was basically a replica of the similar outfit Kim K was seen in a couple months prior. According to Hollywood Life, Kim Z even once even admitted that she likes being compared to Kim K almost as much as she loves being mistaken as her daughters’ sister. Hmm, alright… Though Kim Zolciak seems to be a close friend to Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, the 40-year-old mom of 6 seems to be replicating many aspects of the 38-year-old mom of 3’s life. And it’s not just when it comes to looks. Check Out All The Other Times Kim Zolciak Biermann Seemed To Be Taking Inspiration From Kim Kardashian’s Life:

ANIMATED KIMOJI'S!!!!! YASSSS https://t.co/VtyjNbtdPn — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2016

They say imitation is the best form of flattery but we’re not so sure that’s true when it comes to paying to alter your appearance to look exactly like someone else.

Written by BET Staff