Well, That's A Look! Khloé Kardashian Wears A Diana Ross-Inspired Curly Wig – And The Internet Has A Lot To Say

Khloé Kardashian won't let the haters stop her from sporting a new look.

The 34-year-old reality star debuted an over-the-top, curly, afro wig at Diana Ross’ star-studded 75th birthday party. Although it was worn in honor of the iconic songstress, the internet had a whole lot to say about her choice of wig. Some fans thought it was cultural appropriation, saying, “I’m so glad black culture inspires so many people. It’s just sad that everybody wants to be ‘black’ until it’s actually time to deal with black issues.”