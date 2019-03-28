Well, That's A Look! Khloé Kardashian Wears A Diana Ross-Inspired Curly Wig – And The Internet Has A Lot To Say

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian still dressed as Diana Ross as she shops at Luminaire with Kris Jenner dressed head to toe in Chanel. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Well, That's A Look! Khloé Kardashian Wears A Diana Ross-Inspired Curly Wig – And The Internet Has A Lot To Say

At least it's not blackface...

Published 22 hours ago

Khloé Kardashian won't let the haters stop her from sporting a new look.

The 34-year-old reality star debuted an over-the-top, curly, afro wig at Diana Ross’ star-studded 75th birthday party. Although it was worn in honor of the iconic songstress, the internet had a whole lot to say about her choice of wig. Some fans thought it was cultural appropriation, saying, “I’m so glad black culture inspires so many people. It’s just sad that everybody wants to be ‘black’ until it’s actually time to deal with black issues.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 26: Khloe Kardashian is seen on March 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
(Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Khloé apparently was unbothered by the comments on social media, because the new mom was seen out wearing the noticeably huge hair the day after the party. The reality star spent the day shopping with momager Kris Jenner wearing a white wrap blouse with biker shorts paired with white, Yeezy 350 sneakers. 

The denim designer posted a video on her Instagram stories saying, “last night was so much fun being at Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party. I obviously had a lot of fun but my wig that’s inspired by Miss Ross, I just didn’t have the energy to take it off.” 

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian still dressed as Diana Ross as she shops at Luminaire with Kris Jenner dressed head to toe in Chanel. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(Photo: Backgrid)

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians have been accused of appropriation. We’re just glad that Khloé actually has an excuse for wearing the ‘fro.

Are y'all feeling her new look, or nah?

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Backgrid)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style