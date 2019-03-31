Kylie Jenner Insists She's Not Trying To Sabotage Jordyn Woods' Lip Kit

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are currently far from being BFFs. Kylie herself has reportedly said so in private on numerous occasions and has even gone as far as to say their relationship is beyond repair. So when fans of Woods-inspired line of cosmetics saw the price of Woods’ lip kit drop, many accused Jenner of purposely sabotaging the product.
Fans keenly observed the drop in price matched the timeline of Jordyn’s cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson. Now, during an interview with the New York Times – along with other members of her family – Kylie denied she had anything to do with the price drop.
“That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” she said. “Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”
The 21-year-old makeup mogul claims the price slash, which was a substantial $27 to $13.50, had been put into play weeks prior during the line’s switch from white to black packaging. Kylie says she immediately reached out to an employee after she realized what happened.
As of Saturday (March 30), the price of the now-sold out Jordy lip kit has been reverted back to its original price. The special Kylie x Jordyn best friend line, which was launched in September, sold both an eyeshadow palette and a highlighter quad palette at full price.
As for what’s really going on behind the scenes, PEOPLE reports that the Woods and Thompson scandal took a major toll on Kylie, but apparently things are improving.
“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” a source close to the magazine said. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.” Apparently, Jordyn Woods isn’t out of her life completely, however, Kylie’s apparently trying to cast a wider social net. “She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source explained. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”
What do you think? Was the price slash a tragedy of timing or was something more sinister at play? Let us know in the comment section below.
