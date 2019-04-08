Kylie Jenner Learned To Lay Stormi's Edges, Posts Tutorial Video To Mixed Reviews

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
As a young mom, Kylie Jenner is definitely learning as she goes. So when it comes to styling 1-year-old Stormi Webster’s hair, Kylie may need some tips from some Black moms.
We’ve witnessed the hair chronicles of both Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian as they navigate the intricacies of styling Black hair. While Kim and Khloé seem to be making some serious missteps by straightening North West’s hair at a young age and the non-satin and silk hair accessories on True Thompson, Kylie Jenner is admitting that she doesn’t really know what she’s doing but is willing to learn.
The 21-year-old mother took to her Instagram Stories to show what she typically does to style Stormi’s hair.
Take a look at the clip below:
Kylie captioned the video, “I love doing her hair. I’m not the best but I love learning. Some of my favourite memories are of my mom doing my hair,” and “Can’t wait till her hair is long enough to all fit in the pony. Gotta make it work for now,” as she slicked Stormi’s hair back into a half-up, half-down look. She even had a little toothbrush to lay down her edges! Go off, sis!
While it’s nice to see Kylie learning the ropes of Black hair for her bi-racial daughter, we can’t help but cringe as the tight hairstyle pulls at her baby’s edges. Kylie isn’t the only mother, regardless of race, to manipulate her young daughter’s Black hair in a way that made us do a double take. Despite this, it’s commendable that the beauty mogul has been doing her research!
The video received mixed reviews all over social media. While some users praised Kylie, others had some questions on the style she chose for her daughter. Here’s what people had to say:
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS