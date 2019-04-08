Kylie Jenner Learned To Lay Stormi's Edges, Posts Tutorial Video To Mixed Reviews

As a young mom, Kylie Jenner is definitely learning as she goes. So when it comes to styling 1-year-old Stormi Webster’s hair, Kylie may need some tips from some Black moms.

We’ve witnessed the hair chronicles of both Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian as they navigate the intricacies of styling Black hair. While Kim and Khloé seem to be making some serious missteps by straightening North West’s hair at a young age and the non-satin and silk hair accessories on True Thompson, Kylie Jenner is admitting that she doesn’t really know what she’s doing but is willing to learn.

The 21-year-old mother took to her Instagram Stories to show what she typically does to style Stormi’s hair.

Take a look at the clip below: