Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Team Up To Launch KKW Fragrance

The KarJenner sisters are all about making their coins and keeping it in the family.

Kim Kardashian recently posted a sneak peek of an upcoming collaboration with her billionaire baby sister, Kylie Jenner. The sisters have teamed up to launch the latest perfume from Kim’s KKW Fragrance collection.

The perfume will feature lip-shaped bottles that come in nude, pink and red, offering sweet notes of red lotus blossoms, liquid amber and peony ($40).

The 38-year-old entrepreneur is expanding her portfolio day by day, and we're not mad at her.

Take a look at the campaign image below: