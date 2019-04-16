Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Team Up To Launch KKW Fragrance

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
The KarJenner sisters are all about making their coins and keeping it in the family.
Kim Kardashian recently posted a sneak peek of an upcoming collaboration with her billionaire baby sister, Kylie Jenner. The sisters have teamed up to launch the latest perfume from Kim’s KKW Fragrance collection.
The perfume will feature lip-shaped bottles that come in nude, pink and red, offering sweet notes of red lotus blossoms, liquid amber and peony ($40).
The 38-year-old entrepreneur is expanding her portfolio day by day, and we're not mad at her.
Take a look at the campaign image below:
The Kylie Cosmetics x KKW Fragrance campaign features a sultry image of the duo. Both women are stunning as they lay in front of an over-sized lip-shaped bottle holding the fragrances, with the images photographed by world-renowned photographer and director Hype Williams.
Kim wore a gray leg-less unitard and Kylie posed behind her in a lavender bodysuit.
"No one understands how excited I am for this because I've been such a true fan of Kim's fragrances since the first one she ever dropped," Kylie says via her Instagram Stories.
Can the beauty moguls give a class on how they keep expanding their empire? We will be first to sign up.
(Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
