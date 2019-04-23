Kylie Jenner Makes Untitled Travis Scott Track The Soundtrack To Her Latest Kylie Cosmetics Drop

So-called "Self-made" billionaire Kylie Jenner has found yet another way to put more coins in her pocket through Kylie Cosmetics. The 21-year-old is launching a new product, Kybrows, an eyebrow pencil but it's the soundtrack to a new ad for the drop that has folks talking because it's an unreleased Travis Scott song.

Yes, the beauty mogul (or momager, Kris Jenner) geniusly inserted a preview of a new song by her one and only baby daddy. So if you aren't excited about Kybrows, maybe you'll be excited about new music on the way from the 'Astroworld' rapper.

See the ad that Kylie shared on Instagram below: