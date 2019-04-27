Inches! Ciara Shows Off Her Healthy Natural Hair After Years Of Damage

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Things are going quite well for Ciara right now. She has a new album on the way, just headlined the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Russell Wilson, her quarterback husband, secured a record-breaking bag to remain with the Seattle Seahawks.
But the 33-year-old singer has even more to celebrate. Early on Saturday, she posted pics of her rocking long pigtails, which she described as a “Fun day at work.”
Shortly after, she removed her extensions and showed off her natural hair along with a story that might inspire millions suffering from hair damage. “The first time I got a relaxer when I was young, it took out my hair,” she captioned under a video post of her rocking her natural tresses. “I was devastated. I never thought my hair would grow back. So proud.”
“Alright you guys, I just took my hair down from my pigtails and I’m so proud because my hair is growing,” she said in her video post. “Yay! I’ll tell you guys the secrets later!”
Ciara looks gorgeous in any style, but we are always happy to see her natural beauty shine through!
Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images
