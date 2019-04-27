Inches! Ciara Shows Off Her Healthy Natural Hair After Years Of Damage

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Ciara performs during the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 50th Anniversary at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Inches! Ciara Shows Off Her Healthy Natural Hair After Years Of Damage

“I never thought it would grow back.”

Published 18 hours ago

Things are going quite well for Ciara right now. She has a new album on the way, just headlined the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Russell Wilson, her quarterback husband, secured a record-breaking bag to remain with the Seattle Seahawks.

But the 33-year-old singer has even more to celebrate. Early on Saturday, she posted pics of her rocking long pigtails, which she described as a “Fun day at work.”

View this post on Instagram

Fun day at work! #PigTails #BeautyMarks

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Shortly after, she removed her extensions and showed off her natural hair along with a story that might inspire millions suffering from hair damage. “The first time I got a relaxer when I was young, it took out my hair,” she captioned under a video post of her rocking her natural tresses. “I was devastated. I never thought my hair would grow back. So proud.”

“Alright you guys, I just took my hair down from my pigtails and I’m so proud because my hair is growing,” she said in her video post. “Yay! I’ll tell you guys the secrets later!”

Ciara looks gorgeous in any style, but we are always happy to see her natural beauty shine through!

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style