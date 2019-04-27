Inches! Ciara Shows Off Her Healthy Natural Hair After Years Of Damage

Things are going quite well for Ciara right now. She has a new album on the way, just headlined the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Russell Wilson, her quarterback husband, secured a record-breaking bag to remain with the Seattle Seahawks.

But the 33-year-old singer has even more to celebrate. Early on Saturday, she posted pics of her rocking long pigtails, which she described as a “Fun day at work.”