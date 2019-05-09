Oops! UK-Based Male Makeup Brand Gets Roasted For Racism And Sexism On Twitter

In the era of breaking down toxic masculinity, the internet has no time for any companies using gender-neutral gimmicks to support their brand. British makeup brand for men War Paint is learning their lesson.

In the last few years, makeup brands have broadened their foundation shades or diversified their marketing in order to appear more inclusive of all races, genders and identities. Just last year, Chanel launched Boy de Chanel, and more and more men are being introduced as beauty ambassadors for makeup brands all in an effort to normalize men wearing makeup. But now people are asking the question: Do men need their own makeup lines tailored for them?

After the vegan, cruelty-free, U.K.-based makeup brand posted a new campaign to Twitter, people were NOT having it as they believed it promoted toxic masculinity. In the video, a tattooed man was shown showering, then putting on skull rings as well as the makeup.

Take a look at the video below: