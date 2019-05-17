No One Recognizes Amandla Stenberg As Newest Face Of Fenty Beauty

Once again Fenty Beauty got it right when choosing models to represent the brand. The latest model to wear the magnificent colors is none other than actress and activist Amandla Stenberg. The Hate U Give star announced on her Instagram yesterday that she was the newest ambassador of the popular brand.

According to the website, Fenty Beauty was developed by Rihanna “so that women everywhere would be included,” focusing on a wide range of traditionally hard to match skin tones, developing formulas that work for all skin types, and pinpointing universal shades. Her vision, above all, is to inspire. What’s most interesting about the announcement is that many people have mistaken the 20-year-old actress for another actress. When entertainment blog The YBF shared the news, many in the comments section thought that she was Chris Brown’s former lady and Claws actress Karrueche Tran.

Some commenters expressed simply how they “thought it was Karrueche.” “I think we had the same thought. I thought the earth had surely shifted lol,” one commenter said. “I’m gonna be honest, I would actually like Rihanna and Karrueche collab of some sorts (NOT music bc lordt no)...they’ve both moved on from that dude they used to date and are focused on their own projects. I stan women who aren’t defined by who they date!,” remarked another. While both ladies are beautiful, maybe at first glance we can see how some folks were mistaken. However, it is clear that Amandla will make a fine addition to the Fenty Beauty family.

Written by Tweety Elitou