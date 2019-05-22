Exclusive! Chicago Non-Profit ‘Styles 4 Kidz’ Teaches White Parents How To Do Their Children's Black Hair

Styles 4 Kidz is a non-profit organization based in Chicago that helps "transracial" families care for and style the hair of their kids. Whether the parents have adopted kids with natural ethnic hair or have given birth to bi-racial children, this organization is helping bring families together through hair!

The founder and director, Tamekia Swint, started her company back in 2010 with only three clients and has since helped more than 500 families across the country.

BET spoke to Tamekia about her mission with Styles 4 Kidz.

Tamekia says, "We are committed to providing quality hair care education, resources, and services to families who are transracially adopting or fostering African-American children. We serve the children who have very specific needs in this community as well as biracial children, children in group homes and the medically challenged. Our goal is to create a safe space where children and families don't feel judged for their lack of knowledge about hair care. We also desire to create a community of support for these families by inviting African-American families to participate in our mission."