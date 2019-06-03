Sephora Stores Will Close Nationwide For A Day To Address SZA Incident

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Last month, the Internet was outraged when SZA shared on social media that she was racially profiled by a “Sandy Sephora," who assumed she was stealing while shopping at a Sephora in Calabasas.
“Can a b***h cop her Fenty in peace or whut,” the 28-year-old Love Galore singer questioned in a tweet.
Hearing the news, Fenty Beauty’s HBIC Rihanna showed her support to SZA by sending her a Fenty gift card, along with a handwritten note reading, “Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis! One love - Rihanna.”
In acknowledgment of the incident, Sephora posted on Twitter to apologize to the singer for her shopping experience (or lack-thereof).
Sephora also announced in a Facebook post their plans to briefly close more than 460 stores in America on Wednesday morning (June 5), to host a set of “inclusion workshops” for its employees.
"On the morning of 6/5, every Sephora store, distribution center, and corporate office in the US will close to host inclusion workshops for our employees," the post read. "These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we’re excited to welcome everyone when we reopen."
“Sephora believes in championing all beauty, living with courage, and standing fearlessly together to celebrate our differences. We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included,” the video expressed.
