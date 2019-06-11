Meghan Markle's Former Hairstylist Shared The Secret To Her Straight Hair

Lately, our “American Princess” has been wearing long, straight hair, and now we have the secrets to her amazingly full mane.

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry visited Loughborough University -- about 100 miles north of London -- where they met with honorees from Coach Core, a program that trains young people to become coaches and encourages them to get involved with sports.

The 37-year-old mom ditched the signature low bun and served us real inches that looked healthy and full.

According to Meghan’s former hairstylist Theonie Kakoulli, in order for Meghan to achieve her straight style, she receives keratin treatments.