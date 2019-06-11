Meghan Markle's Former Hairstylist Shared The Secret To Her Straight Hair

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Lately, our “American Princess” has been wearing long, straight hair, and now we have the secrets to her amazingly full mane.
On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry visited Loughborough University -- about 100 miles north of London -- where they met with honorees from Coach Core, a program that trains young people to become coaches and encourages them to get involved with sports.
The 37-year-old mom ditched the signature low bun and served us real inches that looked healthy and full.
According to Meghan’s former hairstylist Theonie Kakoulli, in order for Meghan to achieve her straight style, she receives keratin treatments.
Kakoulli, a stylist at Nicky Clarke, talked to People.com and said that the princess has natural “beautiful curls.”
“Meghan came to see me at least twice for keratin treatments,” the hairstylist shared. “It’s great for people with naturally curly hair like Meghan, it takes the frizz out and makes it more manageable — she said it made a real difference.”
The treatment is done by applying keratin, a protein that occurs naturally in your hair, and then using heat to seal it in.
If you’re thinking about having a keratin treatment, get ready to loosen your pocketbook strings, because it’s gonna run you about $350. Also, brace yourself for a long day, because it can take up to four hours to complete!
“She has really beautiful hair,” explained Kakoulli, who saw Meghan at Clarke‘s Mayfair salon in the summer of 2016. “Her hair was in such lovely condition, and you could tell that she really looks after it and that she was proud of it – it’s really stunning.”
We couldn’t agree more!
Download the 2019 BET Experience app to register for Fan Fest and enter to win tickets to the BET Awards!
(Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS