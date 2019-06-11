Meghan Markle's Former Hairstylist Shared The Secret To Her Straight Hair

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave Buckingham Palace in a carriage during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Prince Harry; Duke of Sussex; Meghan; Duchess of Sussex; Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Former Hairstylist Shared The Secret To Her Straight Hair

The process can take up to four hours!

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lately, our “American Princess” has been wearing long, straight hair, and now we have the secrets to her amazingly full mane.

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry visited Loughborough University -- about 100 miles north of London --  where they met with honorees from Coach Core, a program that trains young people to become coaches and encourages them to get involved with sports.

The 37-year-old mom ditched the signature low bun and served us real inches that looked healthy and full.

According to Meghan’s former hairstylist Theonie Kakoulli, in order for Meghan to achieve her straight style, she receives keratin treatments.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University in Loughborough, central England on September 24, 2018. - Their Royal Highnesses met apprentices, took part in drills and team games, before meeting this year's graduates. Established by The Royal Foundation in 2012, Coach Core aims to harness the power of sport, and its ability to change lives and empower young people. (Photo by Eddie MULHOLLAND / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo: EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Kakoulli, a stylist at Nicky Clarke, talked to People.com and said that the princess has natural “beautiful curls.”

“Meghan came to see me at least twice for keratin treatments,” the hairstylist shared. “It’s great for people with naturally curly hair like Meghan, it takes the frizz out and makes it more manageable — she said it made a real difference.”

The treatment is done by applying keratin, a protein that occurs naturally in your hair, and then using heat to seal it in.

If you’re thinking about having a keratin treatment, get ready to loosen your pocketbook strings, because it’s gonna run you about $350. Also, brace yourself for a long day, because it can take up to four hours to complete!

“She has really beautiful hair,” explained Kakoulli, who saw Meghan at Clarke‘s Mayfair salon in the summer of 2016. “Her hair was in such lovely condition, and you could tell that she really looks after it and that she was proud of it – it’s really stunning.”

We couldn’t agree more!

Download the 2019 BET Experience app to register for Fan Fest and enter to win tickets to the BET Awards!

(Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style