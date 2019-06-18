45 And Fab! Tyra Banks Creates Docuseries To Redefine The Definition Of Beauty

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Tyra Banks has been breaking barriers in the modeling industry for two decades, and after retirement, she is back and better than ever. After gracing the cover of the Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit issue last month, the business mogul has started a new venture.
The 45-year-old actress and model will be executive producing and starring in a mini docuseries named Beauty, a show that celebrates being beautiful and breaking barriers and challenging traditional notions of the beauty industry.
“As I look into the future, I see radical changes in both how people ‘attain beauty,’ and how the world perceives beauty,” Tyra said in a statement. “Our docu-series aims to expand and redefine the definition of beauty as we know it, challenging why we accept certain beauty parameters and reject others, and examining the beliefs behind those judgments.”
After successfully creating America’s Next Top Model, her new series, Beauty, is being produced by Network Entertainment for Quibi. The show is expected to be two to four hours in length, with each one divided into segments that will be no longer than 10 minutes each. The service is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.
We can’t wait to see Tyra back on the screen!
Download the 2019 BET Experience app to register for Fan Fest and enter to win tickets to the BET Awards!
(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS