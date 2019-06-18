45 And Fab! Tyra Banks Creates Docuseries To Redefine The Definition Of Beauty

The 45-year-old actress and model will be executive producing and starring in a mini docuseries named Beauty, a show that celebrates being beautiful and breaking barriers and challenging traditional notions of the beauty industry.

Tyra Banks has been breaking barriers in the modeling industry for two decades, and after retirement, she is back and better than ever. After gracing the cover of the Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit issue last month, the business mogul has started a new venture.

“As I look into the future, I see radical changes in both how people ‘attain beauty,’ and how the world perceives beauty,” Tyra said in a statement. “Our docu-series aims to expand and redefine the definition of beauty as we know it, challenging why we accept certain beauty parameters and reject others, and examining the beliefs behind those judgments.”

After successfully creating America’s Next Top Model, her new series, Beauty, is being produced by Network Entertainment for Quibi. The show is expected to be two to four hours in length, with each one divided into segments that will be no longer than 10 minutes each. The service is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.

We can’t wait to see Tyra back on the screen!

