Cardi B Gets 'Carried Away' On Stage And Throws Her Wig Into The Crowd, Now It’s Allegedly Selling On eBay For $14K

Cardi B snatches off wig during the Wireless Festival 2019 on July 05, 2019. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

The "Money" rapper wants the wig she threw during her Wireless Festival performance back.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Cardi B snatched wigs in London during her Wireless Festival performance — figuratively and literally!  

On July 5, while performing her hits with extreme passion, the 26-year-old rapper snatched off her long waist-length black wig and threw it into the screaming crowd before continuing to rock out in nothing but her wig cap.

While Cardi may have been less than pressed to perform without the extra inches, she later regretted letting go of her custom wig and headed to social media to get that old thang back. 

"I GOT CARRIED AWAY...I want my wig back," Cardi captioned in an Instagram post with the hopes that the fan who caught the wig would return her tresses. "Dm me."

Who can blame her? Wigs cost major coins! 

"We're not in the era where b****es do the blowouts, you know what I'm saying, or the sew-ins and shit. No, a b***** want the whole full-lace wig. The wig is about $800, $500, it really depends where you get it from," Cardi said last December in an Instagram video.

So, what are the chances of Cardi getting her wig back? According to Insider, not very likely. Especially not intact.

In a recent post, the Insider screenshotted an eBay listing titled "Cardi B's Wig" that claims to be a piece of the rapper’s wig.

Although the posting is no longer available, the screenshot showed 82 bids with the highest offering at the time being $14,261! That's no cheap a** weave!

A separate eBay listing also claims to be selling "the biggest piece" of Cardi B's wig, with a current bid for $153.

“Biggest part of Cardi Bs wig! She threw it into the crowd at wireless festival London 2019,” the description reads. “Different people have different pieces but my friends and I managed to get the biggest piece! Got video proof! Smells of Cardi B!”

It continues, “Seen fakes of the ‘full wig intact’ but there are videos online of the wig being torn apart.”

Yikes! It seems Cardi should be expecting a few DMs.

