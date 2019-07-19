Quit Being Nosy! Khloé Kardashian Says She's Never Gotten A Nose Job

Written by Tweety Elitou

Khloé Kardashian recently shared the secrets behind her new mommy beauty routine with Vogue, and she took out the time to debunk the idea that she had a nose job. But now, the Revenge Body reality star is under scrutiny, and it's for more than just her makeup techniques.

Using her MAC palette, she began to give herself a face beat to show how she contours her nose. “Now this is basically nose contouring for dummies,” she says. She continues, “One of my favorite things is nose contour, but this does stress me out a little bit because... in person, and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks different. So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life, I think I look so good and then in some photos, I look crazy!” the 35-year-old reality star shared. She even made mention that her big sister Kim noticed the changes in her look. “Kim loves to play this game where she guesses who did my makeup that day. Because everyone has their own technique, and I do know that some people make my face look different.” While she was able to demystify the nose job rumors, she also had to take out the time to read mom shamers about her lengthy claws that she says she has been wearing for a very long time.

In the same video, she spoke about her critics who say she doesn’t need long nails while taking care of her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson. ICYMI: It all started when Khloe posted a pic of her matte red mani on Instagram back in February.

Mommy shamers showed no mercy when they left comments on her post. “Omg how can you handle a baby with those nails,” one commenter asked. Another commenter said that she had “the nails of a woman who pays other people to do everything for her.” Khloe responded, “I’ve always had long nails. I’ve had long nails for 100 years. I’m a long nail type of girl,” she said in the video. “Everyone told me when you have a baby you have to have short nails. This is gross. You can’t take care of your child.” “If I can wipe my own ass, I can wipe my child’s ass!” Khloe laughs. “I mean, I’m actually looking at hers. So, it’s a lot easier.” Well that was loud, clear and true to life! Speaking of True, she is absolutely adorable.