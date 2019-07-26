Michelle Obama Is Thriving This Summer With Her Gorgeous Natural Hair

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 11: Former First Lady Michelle Obama attends 'Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama' at State Farm Arena on May 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Our forever first lady is always serving looks!

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Our forever first lady, Michelle Obama, stunned us again when she stepped out to have lunch with the girls. 

Thursday (July 25), Mrs. Obama was spotted in Tribeca heading to lunch at Robert DeNiro’s Greenwich Hotel to have lunch with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Olivia Nunn, Georgia May Jagger and a few others. 

The 55-year-old beauty wore shoulder-length natural curls that looked full and healthy. 

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 25: Former First Lady Michelle Obama is seen in walking tribeca on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

To complement her hair, she looked relaxed and stylish in a white midi dress and brown leather wedges with cork heels.

We can always count on our first lady to give us grace and style all of the time. What an icon!

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

