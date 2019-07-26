Michelle Obama Is Thriving This Summer With Her Gorgeous Natural Hair

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Our forever first lady, Michelle Obama, stunned us again when she stepped out to have lunch with the girls.
Thursday (July 25), Mrs. Obama was spotted in Tribeca heading to lunch at Robert DeNiro’s Greenwich Hotel to have lunch with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Olivia Nunn, Georgia May Jagger and a few others.
The 55-year-old beauty wore shoulder-length natural curls that looked full and healthy.
To complement her hair, she looked relaxed and stylish in a white midi dress and brown leather wedges with cork heels.
We can always count on our first lady to give us grace and style all of the time. What an icon!
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
