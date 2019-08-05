Watch! Cardi B Shares The Cutest Moment With Offset Laying Baby Kulture’s Edges

This father-daughter moment is so sweet.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

 

Dad’s doing their daughters hair has become a major moment for millennial dads. We saw it with Instagram dad’s and now celebrity dads have joined in on the fun. Yesterday, Cardi B posted the most adorable video of Offset doing their daughter, Kulture’s hair. 

In the video, Offset is holding his youngest daughter, perfectly laying her edges with a toothbrush. While the toddler adorably pushes her dad’s hand away, you can hear Dora The Explorer playing in the background. Proud mama Cardi shared the sweet father-daughter moment with the caption reading, "Well at least I did the ponytails." 

See the cuteness below:

 

Baby Kulture is wearing a multi-colored Gucci tutu skirt with the matching t-shirt and ballet shoes. At the end of the clip, Cardi says’ that the new hairstyle is cute. 

We love to see heartfelt moments like these.

(Photo: Randy Holmes via Getty Images)

