Watch! Cardi B Shares The Cutest Moment With Offset Laying Baby Kulture’s Edges

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Dad’s doing their daughters hair has become a major moment for millennial dads. We saw it with Instagram dad’s and now celebrity dads have joined in on the fun. Yesterday, Cardi B posted the most adorable video of Offset doing their daughter, Kulture’s hair.
In the video, Offset is holding his youngest daughter, perfectly laying her edges with a toothbrush. While the toddler adorably pushes her dad’s hand away, you can hear Dora The Explorer playing in the background. Proud mama Cardi shared the sweet father-daughter moment with the caption reading, "Well at least I did the ponytails."
See the cuteness below:
Baby Kulture is wearing a multi-colored Gucci tutu skirt with the matching t-shirt and ballet shoes. At the end of the clip, Cardi says’ that the new hairstyle is cute.
We love to see heartfelt moments like these.
(Photo: Randy Holmes via Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS