This Black Woman Drinks And Washes With Her Own URINE In Very Unusual Beauty Routine

Ruby Karyo, a Maryland resident, has been drinking her own urine for more than a decade since her dad suggested it when she was 19, saying would it make her a beauty queen. An entire decade later, the 30-year-old still drinks five ounces of pee twice a week and also sprays it on her face, claiming the beauty practice is responsible for her glowing skin and seemingly good health.

Sounds cray? Well, maybe not so much…

“Known today as urine therapy, urophagia, or urotherapy, the medicinal use of urine is still practiced in some parts of the world. Reports dating back to ancient Rome, Greece, and Egypt suggest that urine therapy has been used to treat everything from acne to cancer. There was a time when doctors tested for diabetes in urine by taste,” says medical online source Healthline.

According to the DailyMail, Ruby says, “For the first few days your face might look a bit raw, because all the impurities will come out, but then it will become clear… It's good for healing scars and pimples.”