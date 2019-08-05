This Black Woman Drinks And Washes With Her Own URINE In Very Unusual Beauty Routine

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Ruby Karyo, a Maryland resident, has been drinking her own urine for more than a decade since her dad suggested it when she was 19, saying would it make her a beauty queen. An entire decade later, the 30-year-old still drinks five ounces of pee twice a week and also sprays it on her face, claiming the beauty practice is responsible for her glowing skin and seemingly good health.
Sounds cray? Well, maybe not so much…
“Known today as urine therapy, urophagia, or urotherapy, the medicinal use of urine is still practiced in some parts of the world. Reports dating back to ancient Rome, Greece, and Egypt suggest that urine therapy has been used to treat everything from acne to cancer. There was a time when doctors tested for diabetes in urine by taste,” says medical online source Healthline.
According to the DailyMail, Ruby says, “For the first few days your face might look a bit raw, because all the impurities will come out, but then it will become clear… It's good for healing scars and pimples.”
“I pee into a travel spray bottle and then spray it into my hands and then rub it onto my face… I also drink about five ounces of morning pee about twice a week.”
Right about now you might be asking yourself, “Why, sis? Why?!”
“It can lower blood sugar and cholesterol and help diabetes,” she claims.
“My skin glows when I use it, I took a break from it a while back and my skin began to look dull.”
However before you go ahead and start peeing into travel bottles, Healthline goes on to to say, “There’s no scientific evidence to support claims that drinking urine is beneficial. On the contrary, research suggests that drinking urine can introduce bacteria, toxins, and other harmful substances into your bloodstream. It can even place undue stress on your kidneys.”
Hmm..
Regardless of the facts or lack thereof, Ruby stands by her word that she looks and feels younger. “I want to bring light to the fact that it can change your life without using all the chemicals that are in store-bought products.”
She even convinced her 56-year-old boyfriend, Brian Offenburger, to try use urine to aid with his hair loss and claims that Brian's hair started to grow back after two months of urine therapy.
Fellas, if you don’t want to guzzle down your pee to achieve hair goals, maybe try these options instead. But seriously, folks, are you down to try urine therapy after hearing Ruby’s testimonial?
