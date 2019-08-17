Jordyn Woods Debuts A Sexy New Hairstyle Just In Time For Fall

Jordyn Woods attends the LA Premiere of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old’s new hairstyle is an entire mood!

Published 8 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Earlier this year, Jordyn Woods heated up the ‘gram by going blonde just in time for #HotGirlSummer. Now, the supermodel is switching it up in preparation for the Fall, and best believe it’s an entire mood!

blonde hair was cool but blacks a vibe 🎱

“Blonde hair was cool but blacks a vibe,” the 21-year-old captioned an Instagram post on Saturday (Aug. 17) showing off her long black tresses.

With over 700k likes on the selfie, fans clearly agree.

Dressed in a sexy low-cut leather halter-top with a silver cross, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashian star causally flaunted her freshly dyed hair along with flawless makeup.

In case you missed it, the new look comes days after Jordyn attended the 47 Meters Down Uncaged premiere in Westwood, California with long blonde hair.

Jordyn Woods arrives at the LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California.
(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Blonde, Black, or brunette, we’re always happy to see Jordyn living her best life after the public messy fallout with her best friend, Kylie Jenner.

RELATED | Jordyn Woods Posts Heartbreaking Message To Former BFF Kylie Jenner

We see you, sis!

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

