Jordyn Woods Debuts A Sexy New Hairstyle Just In Time For Fall

Earlier this year, Jordyn Woods heated up the ‘gram by going blonde just in time for #HotGirlSummer. Now, the supermodel is switching it up in preparation for the Fall, and best believe it’s an entire mood!
“Blonde hair was cool but blacks a vibe,” the 21-year-old captioned an Instagram post on Saturday (Aug. 17) showing off her long black tresses.
With over 700k likes on the selfie, fans clearly agree.
Dressed in a sexy low-cut leather halter-top with a silver cross, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashian star causally flaunted her freshly dyed hair along with flawless makeup.
In case you missed it, the new look comes days after Jordyn attended the 47 Meters Down Uncaged premiere in Westwood, California with long blonde hair.
Blonde, Black, or brunette, we’re always happy to see Jordyn living her best life after the public messy fallout with her best friend, Kylie Jenner.
We see you, sis!
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
