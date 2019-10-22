Oh You Hot, Hot: Chris Brown Switches Up His Bleach Blonde Hair With A Shocking New Twist

Chris Brown rocks flamin' new hairstyle.

The 30-year-old isn't afraid to flame.

Published 3 days ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Chris Brown set fans ablaze after debuting a fiery new ‘do on his Instagram.

Photographed by Doncamss rocking a Tuff Crowd jacket, a high-end streetwear brand founded in Woodland Hills, CA, the 30-year-old rapper proudly showed off his new blonde haircut featuring orange and red flames.

🔥 @tuff_crowd SUPER SAIYAN GOKU

Debuting his flaming new hairstyle while on his IndiGOAT Tour, fans clearly considered the look to be lit.

With over 218K likes and countless fire emojis placed in his photo’s comments section, Chris received the seal of approval from his 57 million Instagram followers.

“The hair 😍🔥,” one fan commented.

“HAIRLINE SNAPPED 😍🔥🔥,” another chimed in.

For those who don’t know, this isn’t the first time Chris opted for boldly colored hair. On numerous occasions, the “Look At Me Now” rapper has been spotted with dye in his hair. 

Talk about heating up the 'Gram. Go off Breezy! 

(Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

