Oh You Hot, Hot: Chris Brown Switches Up His Bleach Blonde Hair With A Shocking New Twist

Photographed by Doncamss rocking a Tuff Crowd jacket, a high-end streetwear brand founded in Woodland Hills, CA, the 30-year-old rapper proudly showed off his new blonde haircut featuring orange and red flames.

Chris Brown set fans ablaze after debuting a fiery new ‘do on his Instagram.

Debuting his flaming new hairstyle while on his IndiGOAT Tour, fans clearly considered the look to be lit.

With over 218K likes and countless fire emojis placed in his photo’s comments section, Chris received the seal of approval from his 57 million Instagram followers.

“The hair 😍🔥,” one fan commented.

“HAIRLINE SNAPPED 😍🔥🔥,” another chimed in.

For those who don’t know, this isn’t the first time Chris opted for boldly colored hair. On numerous occasions, the “Look At Me Now” rapper has been spotted with dye in his hair.