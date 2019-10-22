Oop! Megan Thee Stallion Publicly Checks Her Former Makeup Artist Over A 'Vogue' Feature

"you could've txt me this..."

Published 3 days ago

Written by Gina Conteh

We have slowly learned that Megan Thee Stallion's hot girl persona comes with some even hotter clapbacks. Meg's latest spicy take came at the expense of her makeup artist who slid into her comments asking for credit for her makeup in her new Vogue video.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion’s Seasoned Stylist E.J. King Sent Her A DM And Got The Job!

Meg Thee Stallion has a full team from her hairstylist, her fashion stylist AND her makeup artist. And according to makeup artist Akil McCoy, Meg needs to give credit where credit is due!

Check Out The Houston Hottie And Her Makeup Artist Share Some Words On Her Latest Instagram Post:

Meg was not here for this exchange happening over social media, so she had no issue checking him on the 'Gram. While some people chimed in to the back-and-forth saying this matter should have been handled privately, Akil set the record straight in his own Instagram Stories. 

Welp, we hope Megan Thee Stallion and Akil settle this beef, because Meg's face does usually look goodt!

(Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

