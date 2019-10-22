Oop! Megan Thee Stallion Publicly Checks Her Former Makeup Artist Over A 'Vogue' Feature

We have slowly learned that Megan Thee Stallion's hot girl persona comes with some even hotter clapbacks. Meg's latest spicy take came at the expense of her makeup artist who slid into her comments asking for credit for her makeup in her new Vogue video.

Meg Thee Stallion has a full team from her hairstylist, her fashion stylist AND her makeup artist. And according to makeup artist Akil McCoy, Meg needs to give credit where credit is due!

Check Out The Houston Hottie And Her Makeup Artist Share Some Words On Her Latest Instagram Post: