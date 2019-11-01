Mane Choice CEO's 5-Year-Old Daughter Is Now The Youngest CEO In History To Land A Target Deal

Courtney Adeleye of The Mane Choice's 5-year-old daughter, Lily, is the youngest CEO to land a product deal with Target with her hair accessories line.

Lily's hair bows could be on shelves next to her mama's at a Target store near you!

The CEO of the black, haircare brand The Mane Choice, Courtney Adeleye, is raising her 5-year-old daughter, Lily Adeleye, to make money moves just like her as she becomes the youngest CEO in history to land a Target for her accessories line, Lily Frilly!

If you don't know about Courtney Adeleye and her boss status, than you've been sleeping on a real one! As a black, female CEO, Courtney has made serious moves in the Black beauty industry and her little one is following suit. According to BLACK ENTERPRISE, Lily's hair accessories brand being stocked on the shelves of Target stores makes her the youngest CEO (or Cutest Executive Officer) in history to land a product in the retailer. Boss tings!

Lily Frilly is a brand that sells hair bows, backpacks and lunch boxes. They even host events for what they like to call little bosses in training a.k.a little bits filled with glitz, glitter and girl power!

When asked about her daughter's knack for entrepreneurship, Courtney told the BLACK ENTERPRISE, “From the time Lily was 3, I knew then she had a business mindset. At an early age, as she watched me build a successful business from the ground up, it exposed her to many possibilities and goals, so with that, we didn’t wait until she was an adult to help her pursue them.”

Bosses raising bosses! We love to see it!

To shop Lily Frilly hair bows, click here!

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

