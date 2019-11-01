Mane Choice CEO's 5-Year-Old Daughter Is Now The Youngest CEO In History To Land A Target Deal

The CEO of the black, haircare brand The Mane Choice, Courtney Adeleye, is raising her 5-year-old daughter, Lily Adeleye, to make money moves just like her as she becomes the youngest CEO in history to land a Target for her accessories line, Lily Frilly!

If you don't know about Courtney Adeleye and her boss status, than you've been sleeping on a real one! As a black, female CEO, Courtney has made serious moves in the Black beauty industry and her little one is following suit. According to BLACK ENTERPRISE, Lily's hair accessories brand being stocked on the shelves of Target stores makes her the youngest CEO (or Cutest Executive Officer) in history to land a product in the retailer. Boss tings!