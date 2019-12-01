Kylie Jenner Shows Off Longer-Than-Ever Natural Hair Fresh Out The Shower

'Black Ink Crew' Star, Sky And Rapper Boyfriend 600 Breezy Heat Up The ‘Gram With This NSFW Photo
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Kylie Jenner is no stranger to changing up her hairstyle. Whether short, long or brightly-colored, a wig has been the beauty mogul’s proven go-to.
Most recently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality star graced the cover of V Magazine wearing blonde tresses to portray her inner Marilyn Monroe, and who can forget when Kylie wore a lilac wig to compliment her head-to-toe purple ensemble at the 2019 Met Gala.
On Tuesday (Nov. 26), Kylie surprised her 152M followers by showing off her natural hair, along with revealing that it’s the longest her tresses have been since she was a teen.
Fresh out of the shower in the selfie video, the 22-year-old can be seen playing with her hair, which stops at her shoulders. “Haven’t had my real hair this long since I was 15,” she wrote on the clip.
We can definitely attest that the mother of one’s hair is noticeably longer since the last time the youngest of the Kar-Jenners shared her natural hair back in 2017. We see you flourishing!
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS