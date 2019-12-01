Kylie Jenner Shows Off Longer-Than-Ever Natural Hair Fresh Out The Shower

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kylie Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Longer-Than-Ever Natural Hair Fresh Out The Shower

See how her protective styles paid off.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to changing up her hairstyle. Whether short, long or brightly-colored, a wig has been the beauty mogul’s proven go-to.

View this post on Instagram

throwback bts of my Holiday Collection shoot 💗

A post shared by Kylie ♥️ (@kyliejenner) on

Most recently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality star graced the cover of V Magazine wearing blonde tresses to portray her inner Marilyn Monroe, and who can forget when Kylie wore a lilac wig to compliment her head-to-toe purple ensemble at the 2019 Met Gala.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

On Tuesday (Nov. 26), Kylie surprised her 152M followers by showing off her natural hair, along with revealing that it’s the longest her tresses have been since she was a teen. 

Fresh out of the shower in the selfie video, the 22-year-old can be seen playing with her hair, which stops at her shoulders. “Haven’t had my real hair this long since I was 15,” she wrote on the clip.

View this post on Instagram

💜

A post shared by @ thekylizzlesnap on

We can definitely attest that the mother of one’s hair is noticeably longer since the last time the youngest of the Kar-Jenners shared her natural hair back in 2017. We see you flourishing!

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style