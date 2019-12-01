Kylie Jenner Shows Off Longer-Than-Ever Natural Hair Fresh Out The Shower

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to changing up her hairstyle. Whether short, long or brightly-colored, a wig has been the beauty mogul’s proven go-to.

Most recently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality star graced the cover of V Magazine wearing blonde tresses to portray her inner Marilyn Monroe , and who can forget when Kylie wore a lilac wig to compliment her head-to-toe purple ensemble at the 2019 Met Gala.

On Tuesday (Nov. 26), Kylie surprised her 152M followers by showing off her natural hair, along with revealing that it’s the longest her tresses have been since she was a teen.

Fresh out of the shower in the selfie video, the 22-year-old can be seen playing with her hair, which stops at her shoulders. “Haven’t had my real hair this long since I was 15,” she wrote on the clip.