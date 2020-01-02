Biracial Ulta Employee Reaches Out To Correct Mistakes After Customer Was Shamed For Her 'Dark Skin' And Given Makeover From Hell

“Love Has No Age”: 61-Year-Old Madonna Makes Relationship With 25-Year-Old Backup Dancer Boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, Public
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
It’s 2020, yet it seems like we’re still dealing with a lack of accountability and diversity in areas of the beauty industry.
Ebony Kankam London from Houston reportedly visited a New Jersey Ulta beauty store a few days after Christmas to her get makeup done for her baby shower. Sadly, after showing an employee a photo for inspiration, she was told that her skin tone was “too dark” to achieve the desired look. (Which was a golden shimmer eye shadow with hints of purple.)
The 8-month-pregnant woman was then passed off to another employee who attempted to do her makeup. Unfortunately, Ebony’s makeup looked nothing like the photo.
She took to social media to express her disappointment, “So today at @ultabeauty in Holmdel I went in to get my make up done for my baby shower. I brought in a picture for reference and was told that my skin tone was too dark for most colors in the store. So this was the best she could do. She then asked if I had ever gotten my make up done professionally. It was sad af. Like I felt like I was in 1990 when makeup was made for one type of skin. In a store full of people who didn’t look like me I felt sad and upset. Like my skin tone was a problem. Thank god for makeup like @fentybeauty and @lancomeofficial for being so progressive. But I honestly think #ultabeauty should give their make up artist some diversity training and teach them how to glamorize all skin types.”
According to NBC News, Ebony was contacted on Monday (Dec. 30) by a manager at the Holmdel store "who is biracial and witnessed the entire situation."
The manager told her she and a corporate manager were in the store at the time of the incident but did not step in because they didn't want to make a big scene.
The store manager also told her she felt "comfortable doing Black makeup" and offered to do her makeup over if she comes back to the store. The Ulta employee also offered a bag of lotion samples, in which the mother-to-be declined.
Although inclusive brands such as Fenty Beauty, Juvia’s Place, and KKW Beauty are sold at Ulta stores, it seems that some of their employees aren’t necessarily trained on doing makeup for all skin types.
Ulta Beauty corporate office has since issued an apology and a statement surrounding the incident.
Let’s hope this is a lesson to companies to make sure all employees are trained on diversity and inclusion.
(Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS