Biracial Ulta Employee Reaches Out To Correct Mistakes After Customer Was Shamed For Her 'Dark Skin' And Given Makeover From Hell

It’s 2020, yet it seems like we’re still dealing with a lack of accountability and diversity in areas of the beauty industry.

Ebony Kankam London from Houston reportedly visited a New Jersey Ulta beauty store a few days after Christmas to her get makeup done for her baby shower. Sadly, after showing an employee a photo for inspiration, she was told that her skin tone was “too dark” to achieve the desired look. (Which was a golden shimmer eye shadow with hints of purple.)

The 8-month-pregnant woman was then passed off to another employee who attempted to do her makeup. Unfortunately, Ebony’s makeup looked nothing like the photo.

She took to social media to express her disappointment, “So today at @ultabeauty in Holmdel I went in to get my make up done for my baby shower. I brought in a picture for reference and was told that my skin tone was too dark for most colors in the store. So this was the best she could do. She then asked if I had ever gotten my make up done professionally. It was sad af. Like I felt like I was in 1990 when makeup was made for one type of skin. In a store full of people who didn’t look like me I felt sad and upset. Like my skin tone was a problem. Thank god for makeup like @fentybeauty and @lancomeofficial for being so progressive. But I honestly think #ultabeauty should give their make up artist some diversity training and teach them how to glamorize all skin types.”