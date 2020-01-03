Ari Lennox Gives Tearful And Emotional Response Celebrating Black Beauty After A Black Man Said She Looked Like A Rottweiler

Written by Tweety Elitou

After an internet troll disgustingly attempted to tear down her self-esteem, R&B singer Ari Lennox found herself using her large social media platform to be a voice against those who try to diminish the undeniable beauty of being Black.

“Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor’s ability to have dangerously high sex appeal while simultaneously looking like rottweilers will always amaze me,” a Twitter user wrote on New Year’s Day. Not one to hold her tongue, Ari responded to the ignorant tweet with the truth. “People hate blackness so bad,” she tweeted.

“No lies detected,” Teyana Taylor—who also found herself a target in the vile comment—simply responded in agreement.

Social media swiftly began to acknowledge the sad reality that colorism and anti-Blackness have followed us into 2020—a brand new decade. "Black women literally the most disrespected. Period," Ari tweeted in response to a fan’s conclusion that Black women lack the respect they deserve.

"I'm not with it," she said. "How people hate Black people so much. How Black people can sit up here and say, 'That's not my problem.' Or, ‘She does look like a rottweiler.’” She continued, “And you want to talk about, ‘Oh, people are so sensitive, they want us to cancel freedom of speech.’ Why is this your speech?" She went on to shine a light on how the Black community plays a big part in encouraging self-hate. She tearfully stated, "Why are you comfortable tearing down Black women and no other race? Look around. When are Hispanic women ever compared to dogs? When do they do that to white women? When are white men doing that to white women? When are Hispanic men doing that to Hispanic women? They're not doing it.”

Sadly, this was not the first time the Washington, D.C., born singer had to defend her natural beauty. “How many times will y’all come for my black nose? It will never tf go anywhere,” Ari tweeted back in December. “Y’all are disgusting and the reason people self medicate and get surgery. Just f*ckin stop.”

During her live video, the 28-year-old Shea Butter Baby singer rallied for self-love loud and clear. “I made this live because I want people to know I really do love myself. I love my nose, she said. "I love Black features. I want us to get to a point where we are becoming aware of the self-hate sometimes, when you are referring to Black women as a dog. Because we’re not doing this to other races. Or to races of women who don't have a nose like this."

Despite dealing with constant criticism, Ari offered this advice to parents to help encourage Black children to love their Blackness. In the words of Ari: "Moms and Dads please love on your beautiful Black children. Tell them they’re beautiful constantly. Tell them Black people are beautiful. Tell them Black features are beautiful.”

Facts. This is why as role models we should be unapologetically Black every day of our lives—for the culture!