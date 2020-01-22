Rihanna’s ‘Full Frontal Mascara’ Tutorial Takes A Hilarious Turn As Her Cameraman Calls Out Her Sexual Innuendos

Yesterday (Jan. 21), Rihanna blessed fans with the return of her coveted Tutorial Tuesdays, and it was well worth the wait!

In the first Fenty Beauty makeup tutorial of the New Year, the 31-year-old makeup mogul proudly displayed how to apply her new Full Frontal Mascara ($24) to achieve eye-catching lashes, and honestly, we cannot stop laughing after her videographer continuously called out her sexual innuendos.

Using her favorite shade (“Cuz I’m Black”) from the collection that took two years to perfect, everyone’s favorite Bad Gal displayed the best way to use her product, which features a unique flat-to-fat brush that aims to volumize, lengthen, lift and curl every lash.