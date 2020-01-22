Rihanna’s ‘Full Frontal Mascara’ Tutorial Takes A Hilarious Turn As Her Cameraman Calls Out Her Sexual Innuendos

Rihanna

Rihanna’s ‘Full Frontal Mascara’ Tutorial Takes A Hilarious Turn As Her Cameraman Calls Out Her Sexual Innuendos

Tutorial Tuesdays are back, and better than ever!

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Yesterday (Jan. 21), Rihanna blessed fans with the return of her coveted Tutorial Tuesdays, and it was well worth the wait!

In the first Fenty Beauty makeup tutorial of the New Year, the 31-year-old makeup mogul proudly displayed how to apply her new Full Frontal Mascara ($24) to achieve eye-catching lashes, and honestly, we cannot stop laughing after her videographer continuously called out her sexual innuendos.

RELATED | Rihanna's MUA Reveals The Beauty Mogul's Simple Tricks To Getting Her 'Bad Gal' Eye Makeup Look

Using her favorite shade (“Cuz I’m Black”) from the collection that took two years to perfect, everyone’s favorite Bad Gal displayed the best way to use her product, which features a unique flat-to-fat brush that aims to volumize, lengthen, lift and curl every lash.

While showing how to get long and full lashes that stay black and shiny, Rihanna couldn’t help but giggle as she used words like “stroke” and “tip.” 

It definitely didn’t help that her videographer playfully taunted her. 

“I mean every word that I say. Oh my gosh, it’s all so bad,” Rihanna said while letting out a big laugh. “That’s what we get for calling it Full Frontal. That’s actually our fault.”

RELATED | Rihanna Sets Her 2020 Intention To Disrupt The Beauty Industry Again With Latest Fenty Product

In case you were wondering, Rihanna revealed the reasoning behind the name. “I called it Full Frontal because mascara is sexy and you need to see it from the front. It needs to be full-on. As soon as you look at someone head on, you need to see a complete impression from the lashes,” she said in the video.

Spicy! See the full video for yourself: 

(Photo: Darren Gerrish/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style