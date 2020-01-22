Rihanna’s ‘Full Frontal Mascara’ Tutorial Takes A Hilarious Turn As Her Cameraman Calls Out Her Sexual Innuendos

Love Locked Up: Tekashi69's Girlfriend Visits Him Behind Bars During His Two-Year Prison Sentence
Yesterday (Jan. 21), Rihanna blessed fans with the return of her coveted Tutorial Tuesdays, and it was well worth the wait!
In the first Fenty Beauty makeup tutorial of the New Year, the 31-year-old makeup mogul proudly displayed how to apply her new Full Frontal Mascara ($24) to achieve eye-catching lashes, and honestly, we cannot stop laughing after her videographer continuously called out her sexual innuendos.
Using her favorite shade (“Cuz I’m Black”) from the collection that took two years to perfect, everyone’s favorite Bad Gal displayed the best way to use her product, which features a unique flat-to-fat brush that aims to volumize, lengthen, lift and curl every lash.
While showing how to get long and full lashes that stay black and shiny, Rihanna couldn’t help but giggle as she used words like “stroke” and “tip.”
It definitely didn’t help that her videographer playfully taunted her.
“I mean every word that I say. Oh my gosh, it’s all so bad,” Rihanna said while letting out a big laugh. “That’s what we get for calling it Full Frontal. That’s actually our fault.”
In case you were wondering, Rihanna revealed the reasoning behind the name. “I called it Full Frontal because mascara is sexy and you need to see it from the front. It needs to be full-on. As soon as you look at someone head on, you need to see a complete impression from the lashes,” she said in the video.
Spicy! See the full video for yourself:
