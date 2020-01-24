Khloe Kardashian Shows Fans Her Obsessively Organized Wig Room And The Internet Is Loving It

Khloe Kardashian Shows Fans Her Obsessively Organized Wig Room And The Internet Is Loving It

There's rows of pink, blonde, and brunette extensions.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Khloe Kardashian may be the most organized of the Kar-Jenner clan. 

The reality star opened up her closet to celebrity organizers, Shearer and Teplin. 

She has extensions color-coordinated hanging neatly along with her wigs housed on the top shelves. Khloe even has chrome-colored mannequin heads to house the expensive units

The Home Edit posted a photo of the organized room, with the caption: ‘Organizing @khloekardashian‘s glam room was one for the books #thehomeedit #housegoals #beauty.’

Take a look below!

Fans were just as excited about the recent closet discovering, with one commenting: ‘No way! A whole closet for hair extensions?!’ Another posted: ‘Omg I just died and went to glam heaven.’ ‘I can’t even believe this is real,’ one more follower wrote. 

Khloe's sisters may call her "Khlo-CD," but her glam room is actually #goals!

(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA)

