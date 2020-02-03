Kandi Burruss Bravely Reveals Her 'Dark Circles' Before Undergoing Cosmetic Procedure On YouTube— Watch

Written by Tweety Elitou

Besides her witty remarks, Kandi Burruss has become known for her epic facial expressions—especially while appearing on Bravo’s hit reality show, Real Housewives of Atlanta. So much so, the 43-year-old’s expressions are often used to create hilarious memes and perfect Giphy moments (which she recently revealed, she’s absolutely proud of!).

During a recent YouTube video, Kandi elected to take her followers on a field trip to visit her longtime doctor friend, Dr. Jing Jing Harris of Pretty Faces Atlanta and while she didn’t want to lose her expression lines, she did opt for a “cosmetic procedure.” “I went for a facial and ended up with Botox,” Kandi captioned the YouTube video.

Although reluctant to show off her biggest beauty insecurity, the “dark circles” under her eyes, the reality star bravely pushed through her fears. “I’m prepared to take it off, it’s ok,” Kandi said while wiping off her makeup. “I want people to understand why I’m so subconscious about these […] this is a big step.” She added, “It’s a big black circle. Let me tell you something, when I was a kid [...] this little boy called me ‘black eye peas’ because of my dark circles And when I tell you, he scarred me for life. He scared me for life! When I found out about concealer, I said nobody will ever see my dark circles again.”

According to Dr. Jing Jing, there’s no one cause for dark circles under the eyes. The hyperpigmentation can be due to genetics, tiredness, or even allergy related. Later in the video after removing all her Kandi Koated Cosmetics (sans her lashes), Kandi expressed that while she has good skin, it’s still frustrating to have darkness surrounding her eyes. RELATED | Kandi Burruss Says Her Family Judged Her For Having Her Baby Blazy Through A Surrogate

“The makeup is gone,” she shared. “You see the dark circles. This is why I don’t like to walk around with no makeup. That’s why I don’t just jump up with no makeup because if I go places people [say] ‘You look so tired. Your not getting any rest. Oh, your so tired.’ I go like, ‘I just woke up.’” She added, “I’m so mad when people say that to me because I’m like it doesn’t matter if I slept the entire night. They’re still there. That’s just me. That’s who I am. Get into it.” After getting microdermabrasion to remove the dead layers from her skin and clear out her pores, Kandi shared with viewers her decision to get Botox on her forehead and a topical cream to lighten the darkness under her eyes. If you’re curious, take a look at Kandi getting the procedure, along with the results:

Honestly, it was so refreshing to have Kandi open up and share her experience with us. And for the record, Kandi you are always stunning!