K. Michelle Reveals That Her Wig Collection Is Worth A Small Fortune At $200k

K. Michelle has been styling on carpets since she stepped on the scene years ago. Not only is her waist snatched, but her hair is always laid.
The Love And Hip-Hop reality star recently spoke with Hype Hair magazine about her elaborate wig collection saying, “When they showed me how much money I spent on hair, it was crazy. I was spending, honestly, like over $200,000 in wigs.”
You indulge in what makes so feel good, so we’re not mad at her!
K goes on to mention that she only wears her wigs once.
“I don’t wear them but one time!” she shared.
The Memphis native is in the process of moving to Miami and will consider either washing the units to re-wear or either donate them. We love a charitable woman.
The songstress also admits that she doesn’t style her hair. Instead, she has a stylist do her hair every day.“I get my hair done every day, but right now, I have micro links. That’s the best thing for me right now,” she says of the extensions, which are similar to the fusion method but don’t use any heat or glue. The extensions are applied via a metal cylinder.
ICYMI: K is gearing up to release her fifth studio album, All Monsters Are Human.
