Prince Harry Breaks The Cardinal Rule Of Interracial Relationships By Constantly Touching Meghan Markle's Hair

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left their royal duties in the dust, fans have been wondering what they're up to.

A viral tweet jokingly implies that the Prince has become the Duchess of Sussex's hair fixer as a new career option.

In a clip shared to Twitter by a royal fan compiles various occasions that Harry helped Meghan adjust her hair during official royal engagements in 2019. Harry has alway's had Meghan's best interest, and these clips prove it.

There are images of Harry untucking his wife's ponytail after she was presented with a necklace during their tour of Morocco, and laying down her fly-aways after it was out of place during her charity cookbook launch at Kensington Palace.

Take a look at the cute video below!