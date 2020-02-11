Russell Wilson Wasn't Ready For His New Hair To Go Viral

That's what happens when you got those inches though.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

The internet remains undefeated. 

Our case in point: While we were doting over Ciara’s growing baby bump during her recent appearances, fans were busy making her husband Russell Wilson’s new hairstyle go viral! 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Ciara and Russell Wilson attend Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUMN/WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW )
(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUMN/WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW)

It all started last week (Feb. 7) when the Seattle Seahawks quarterback accompanied his pregnant wife to the Tom Ford runway show in Los Angeles.

Quite noticeably, Russell’s hair had grown much longer as he rocked it with a pride that cannot be ignored.  

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
(Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

With the swiftness of their keyboards, social media erupted with comments. Whether they were pro the look or completely anti the flowing tresses, fans wasted no time reacting to the new ‘do. 

As we said before, the internet remains undefeated. Let’s just hope Russell isn’t taking the memes too seriously.  

If Ciara likes it, we love it! And if we're honest, we are kind of jealous. We need the growth secret. That hair is looking healthy!

View this post on Instagram

Us.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Going off the photos that surfaced of the NFL star at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night, it seems like it is a look that Russell plans to keep. 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
(Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images)

Drop the growth serum, Russell!

(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUMN/WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW)

