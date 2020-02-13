Amber Rose Gives Savage Clapback To Criticism About Her Forehead Tattoos

Written by Tweety Elitou

Amber Rose has a message for those who are not too fond of her newest tattoos. “Beauty is not what’s on the outside…. it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Inside of my P**** and inside of my heart,” Amber captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday (Feb. 12).

In the photo, the 36-year-old socialite seductively flaunts her “Bash” and “Slash” face ink, while wearing a racy red satin lounging robe with diamond link chain. The social media post came hours after the mother of two made her official Instagram debut of her new face tattoos honoring her two sons, 6-year-old Sebastian and 4-month-old newborn Slash Electric.

“When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie,” the platinum blonde beauty captioned her debut photo wearing a white tank, oversized black sunglasses, and diamond bling. For those who may not be aware, Amber’s forehead ink was first spotted last week in a YouTube video for CoolKicks. Wasting no time, social media erupted with disapproval for the new tat. RELATED | Amber Rose And Chris Brown Both Reveal New Face Tattoos Sick of public scrutiny for her decision to permanently display the love she has for her children, Amber spoke out about her decision on Instagram.

The message reads, “For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol Or they would just tell me I’m ugly. So either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f*** you want in life – Muva.” We all heard of freedom of speech. Well, where is the freedom to tattoo? While some may not agree with the placement—including Wendy Williams who voiced her opinion on her talk show—it’s important to remember that at the end of the day, it is her body and her choice. Just saying…