Rihanna's Hairstylist, Yusef, Shares Details On Her Waist-Length Ponytail For The 2020 NAACP Awards

Rihanna took to the stage at the 2020 NAACP Awards to humbly receive the President’s Award for her exceptional philanthropic efforts.

The singer turned fashion mogul, who started a non-profit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012, received a standing ovation for her speech, in which she spoke about unity. “Imagine what we could do together,” she told the crowd.

Rih Rih wore a purple Givenchy gown with Manolo Blahnik custom satin heels, Chopard gemstone earrings, and a "Haute Joaillerie" sapphire earring. She pulled the entire look together with her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail accented with two Goddess braids on top.

We spoke to Rihanna’s longtime hairstylist, Yusef Williams, about her NAACP Awards look. He's been slaying the superstar’s tresses for more than a decade, so there isn't a style they haven't tried, but he was excited for this look.

“What sets this look apart is a bit of a tricky because we have literally done everything you could possibly do to hair, but there is something about this effortless yet a bold approach to this pony tail that made it stand out from all the rest,” says Yusef.