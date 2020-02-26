Cynthia Bailey Is Struggling Getting Used To Her New Pixie Cut

Fireworks! Lil Wayne Makes It Official With His Model Fiancé Le'Tecia As She Shows Off Huge Blinged Out Ring At V-Day Celebration
Days after celebrating her 53rd birthday, Cynthia Bailey ditched her fabulous weaves and wigs for a new pixie cut. The Real Housewives of Atlanta looks stunning with her new cut, however, it hasn’t been easy to maintain.
Cynthia posted a video on Instagram telling her followers that she is struggling with maintaining her new natural style. Her caption read: “Ok, so I did my own hair & makeup this morning. Still trying to get used to stying my short natural hair. How did I do? Memphis glam I need y’all!”
See below.
Cynthia looks fab in any look, so she can go right back to her wigs if needed!
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
