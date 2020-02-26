Cynthia Bailey Is Struggling Getting Used To Her New Pixie Cut

Days after celebrating her 53rd birthday, Cynthia Bailey ditched her fabulous weaves and wigs for a new pixie cut. The Real Housewives of Atlanta looks stunning with her new cut, however, it hasn’t been easy to maintain.

Cynthia posted a video on Instagram telling her followers that she is struggling with maintaining her new natural style. Her caption read: “Ok, so I did my own hair & makeup this morning. Still trying to get used to stying my short natural hair. How did I do? Memphis glam I need y’all!”

See below.