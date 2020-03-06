Michelle Obama Wears Her Natural Hair For Epic Girls Night Out In Vegas At Christina Aguilera's Concert

Black Love!: Queen Naija Praises Clarence White For Helping Her Remove Her Wig
Michelle Obama is living her best life—and rocking her natural hair while doing it! If you don't believe us, see for yourself how our favorite FLOTUS partied it up in Vegas.
On Wednesday (Mar. 4), the 56-year-old beauty was spotted partying it up at Christina Aguilera's The Xperience concert in Los Vegas and we cannot help but stan.
Beside demanding our attention with her stunning curly ‘fro, while enjoying the festivities at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, Ms. Obama left us wanting a girl's night out after cameras captured her getting into the vibe with her friends.
TMZ reports that during the performance, one of Chistina’s shirtless male dancers singled out Michelle while the singer belted out the lyrics of "Lady Marmalade.”
See the clips showing the mother-of-two having a great time dancing and singing with her friends.
After attending the Ultimate Software Connections Conference earlier that day and putting in a little work, it looks like Mrs. Obama wanted to let her hair down and have a good time with the VIP treatment. Do your thing, sis!
