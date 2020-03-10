Serena Williams Shares Her Morning Skincare Routine With The Cutest Appearance From Her Daughter, Olympia

Serena Williams just gave us a peek into her daily morning routine with an adorable guest appearance from her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. In the clip Serena posted on Instagram, Olympia can be seen enjoying her own little self-care regimen while her mom lovingly explains how she gets ready for the day.

“Are you okay?” Serena, hilariously asks Olympia at the beginning of the clip. The tennis star and global fashion mogul is wearing a hair bonnet with a chic black, embroidered Versace robe.

Olympia, busy playing with her mom's trendy beauty blender tools, has lipstick smudged on her face. Meanwhile, Serena continues describing the under-eye masks that she uses.

