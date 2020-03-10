Serena Williams Shares Her Morning Skincare Routine With The Cutest Appearance From Her Daughter, Olympia

Watch Russell Wilson And Pregnant Wife Ciara's Epic Karaoke Carpool In Matching Sweatshirts
Serena Williams just gave us a peek into her daily morning routine with an adorable guest appearance from her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. In the clip Serena posted on Instagram, Olympia can be seen enjoying her own little self-care regimen while her mom lovingly explains how she gets ready for the day.
“Are you okay?” Serena, hilariously asks Olympia at the beginning of the clip. The tennis star and global fashion mogul is wearing a hair bonnet with a chic black, embroidered Versace robe.
Olympia, busy playing with her mom's trendy beauty blender tools, has lipstick smudged on her face. Meanwhile, Serena continues describing the under-eye masks that she uses.
“It’s morning and I want to have a refreshed face, so I wake up and I do the Knesko Diamond Radiance and it goes under my eyes,” Serena says, referring to the restorative collagen eye mask.
The adorable toddler picks up another item. This time, it’s aromatic rosewater spray. She gives it a playful spritz into the air. The tennis champ says “Olympia!” in toddler-mom exasperation as the video comes to a funny close.
We love their heartwarming mommy-daughter moment, don’t you?!
(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
