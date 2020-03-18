Zoë Kravitz Claps Back At Accusations That She Is Lightening Her Skin

Written by Tweety Elitou

Zoë Kravitz is among the millions of Americans that have made the smart decision to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. With the outbreak continuing to spread into the thousands in the United States, it only makes sense. "Self(ie) quarantine," Zoë captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday posing with her dog. "Stay inside kids. One day at a time."

With social distancing at the forefront of everyone’s minds, most people are making the most of being confined indoors. From family TikTok to self-care, people are taking advantage of being at home. However, being stuck inside sometimes has its drawbacks says the Big Little Lies actress after someone questioned if she was lightening her skin. RELATED | Zoë Kravitz’s Reaction To Beyoncé’s Lisa Bonet Costume Is Amazing

"Am I wrong or she is looking so white in this picture," an Instagram user commented on Zoë's photo. "Please don't tell me you are getting ready [sic] of your melanin, you are so beautiful with your natural color."

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet swiftly responded, "Jesus. No girl." She went on to explain that not having time to bask in the sun's rays definitely plays a part in her lighter skin tone. "This is what happens to some of us mixed kids when we can't go outside lol," she added. Agreeing with Zoë, fans of the 31-year-old beauty chimed in. One commented, "Ahahaha the struggle is so real for us mixed kids," while another wrote, "Ooohhh facts! I literally have like 10 shades of foundation. We change with the seasons." Keeping in mind we haven't officially welcomed spring yet, it makes sense to us.