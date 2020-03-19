Tori Spelling Responds To Backlash After Calling Her Daughter ‘McQuisha’ With Cheeto Nails

Tori Spelling wants her fans to know that she is “truly sorry” after a recent Instagram photo of her daughter playing dress-up received major backlash.

For those who may have missed it, the controversial image that has since been deleted, showed the Beverly Hills 90210 star’s 8-year-old daughter, Hattie, posing with a green handkerchief on her head and Cheetos tied onto the edges of her fingers.

"Days kept inside we have to get creative,” Tori wrote on the photo. “Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!"

Quickly, many began to call the actress out for participating in cultural appropriation and racism, especially after nicknaming her daughter “McQuisha.”

"I posted a story the other day that upset many of you," Tori wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (March 18). "I'm truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8.”

She went on to explain her daughter’s love for the Martin character Sheneneh Jenkins, who is known for her quick wit and long statement nails.