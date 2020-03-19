Tori Spelling Responds To Backlash After Calling Her Daughter ‘McQuisha’ With Cheeto Nails

Safaree Samuels Comments On His Wife, Erica Mena’s Post-Pregnancy Curves Weeks After Welcoming Their Baby Girl
Tori Spelling wants her fans to know that she is “truly sorry” after a recent Instagram photo of her daughter playing dress-up received major backlash.
For those who may have missed it, the controversial image that has since been deleted, showed the Beverly Hills 90210 star’s 8-year-old daughter, Hattie, posing with a green handkerchief on her head and Cheetos tied onto the edges of her fingers.
"Days kept inside we have to get creative,” Tori wrote on the photo. “Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!"
Quickly, many began to call the actress out for participating in cultural appropriation and racism, especially after nicknaming her daughter “McQuisha.”
RELATED | A Brief History Of Black Hair Braiding And Why Our Hair Will Never Be A Pop Culture Trend
"I posted a story the other day that upset many of you," Tori wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (March 18). "I'm truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8.”
She went on to explain her daughter’s love for the Martin character Sheneneh Jenkins, who is known for her quick wit and long statement nails.
“We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay,” Tori added. “She made up that name with ‘Mc’ bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the over the top fun and amazing character from Martin."
She continued, “She is innocent and didn't mean anything by it.”
Maintaining that she had no idea the photo would be taken as culturally insensitive, Tori summed up the apology by saying, “I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I'm truly sorry."
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
