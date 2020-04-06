'All American'’s Kareem Grimes Shares His Favorite Quarantine Outfits

Celebrities are improvising on how to keep their outfits fresh while self-quarantining during the novel coronavirus outbreak from fly kicks to comfy pants and a little something to cover up those overdue beauty and barbershop appointments.

All American actor Kareem Grimes (who plays Preach) let BET into his crib to share what he is doing to maintain his style behind closed doors on its April 1 episode of Living Room Fresh.

His “go-to” items come from different pieces he’s purchased to support his crew.

From his Dirty Milk Camo joggers from his friend Daniel Antonio embroidered with Knite cloth on the inner thigh, Grimes also shows off his red Jerry Lorenzo Fear of God hat that is an All-Star special edition.

As a retired sneakerhead, Grimes sports his comfortable Nike Blazer Supremes with Chanel stitching, snakeskin Nike Swoosh, and a Gucci emblem on the heel.

“You don’t have to look crazy in this quarantine thing,” Grimes says. “You can definitely get fresh.”

Other feature pieces he pulls out from his closet include a 1969 Gap jean jacket and Chinatown Market Puma sneakers.

Check out Kareem Grimes on BET’s Living Room Fresh below: