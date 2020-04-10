Mom Struggles! Kim Kardashian Has No Alone Time, Even When She's Hiding In The Guest Bathroom To Tape A Beauty DIY

Written by Tweety Elitou

Like many parents, Kim Kardashian West is desperately in need of some alone time during the quarantine. Even if it means self-isolating! In search of solace from her newfound busy lifestyle at home, the 39-year-old mother of four headed into the bathroom of her guest bedroom to film a step-by-step makeup routine in peace. If you’re a mom and you’re reading this, you know it wasn’t without interruption!

During the 8-minute tutorial, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality star was interrupted on numerous occasions by her adorable 6-year-old daughter North—and Kim’s reaction was so relatable! Keep scrolling to see how Kim handled being interrupted repeatedly.

“I’m hiding in the guest room, you guys,” Kim confessed after North continuously entered the bathroom during her recent Instagram video. “I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone.” Just then, North responded, “Hey, that’s mean!” Reaching frustration, Kim pleaded, “North, can I please do my tutorial. It’s all I want to do. Just one little fun thing for myself.” We know the struggle, Kim. *sigh* RELATED | Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Family’s New Quarantine Lifestyle: 'It’s Really Tough' After finally getting time to focus, the KKW Beauty mogul continued to show her makeup tricks to achieving the perfect WFH look (which turned out fab, by the way!). “Quarantine glam just to go to the kitchen to get harassed by my kids on how to do their homework,” she concluded in the video. “I at least feel good about myself that I haven’t stayed in my pajamas all day and that I got up and got dressed and put on some normal clothes and some makeup. It really does make you feel good about yourself every once in a while.” Good point. Excuse us as we try our hands at getting Living Room Fresh with the help of celebrity stylist June Ambrose!