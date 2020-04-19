Self-Care With Caress: Body Wash And Beauty Bars That Are Brown Girl Friendly

Wash away your stress, and give your skin some TLC - Tender, Love and Caress.



Recently the skincare company released their latest line of lush body wash products to help promote healthy skin.

The new Charcoal and Pink Lotus Body Wash by Caress is specifically formulated to detox and deep cleanse the skin.

When it comes to melanated skin, the benefits of charcoal and charcoal-activated products are countless. Charcoal is known for helping to clear dark spots, even skin tone and lessen the appearance of hyperpigmentation and uneven skin. It's also good for battling back-acne (aka "bacne"), and other stubborn body acne, due to the fact that charcoal absorbs and pulls oil. Combine that with the soothing, rich fragrance of pink lotus and boom - you have a one-way ticket to a multi-sensorial shower experience.