Halle Berry Reveals The Shocking Reason She Had To Shave Her 12-Year-Old Daughter, Nahla’s Hair In Quarantine

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Halle Berry revealed that she had to take drastic measures after extreme chlorine exposure destroyed her daughter’s hair.
Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show,” the Oscar-winning actress shared that her 12-year-old daughter Nahla's hair turned into “matted fur'” as a result of her not properly caring for it after taking daily dips in the pool.
“Every day we're swimming,” Halle said. “We get out of the pool and I go to comb her hair and she’s like, ‘No, don’t touch me, I can handle it. I’m a tween, don’t brush my hair.’”
Halle told Fallon that she trusted that her daughter would take care of it because she is old enough to brush her own hair.
However, after weeks of daily swimming, Nahla turned to her famous mom for help.
"Two nights ago, We're doing her homework and [Nahla] goes, 'Mom, I'm scared to tell you this, but touch the back of my head.'”
Halle was not ready for what would come next.
"All of her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur,” Halle recalled. “I can't even get my finger in it, and I'm pulling and she's screaming," the actress told Fallon, who is filming from his home and over a video call.
In an effort to salvage her daughter’s strands, Halle got in the shower with her daughter and massaged conditioner into the matted hair. But it didn't help, and “30 minutes later” it had gotten “tighter.”
Nahla’s hair was so badly damaged, that Halle had no option but to shave the back of her daughter's head. Yikes!
Lesson learned. Mother knows best!
(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS