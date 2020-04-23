Halle Berry Reveals The Shocking Reason She Had To Shave Her 12-Year-Old Daughter, Nahla’s Hair In Quarantine

Halle Berry revealed that she had to take drastic measures after extreme chlorine exposure destroyed her daughter’s hair.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show,” the Oscar-winning actress shared that her 12-year-old daughter Nahla's hair turned into “matted fur'” as a result of her not properly caring for it after taking daily dips in the pool.

“Every day we're swimming,” Halle said. “We get out of the pool and I go to comb her hair and she’s like, ‘No, don’t touch me, I can handle it. I’m a tween, don’t brush my hair.’”

Halle told Fallon that she trusted that her daughter would take care of it because she is old enough to brush her own hair.