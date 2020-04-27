Watch! Cardi B Gets A Bikini Wax On Video And Fans Cannot Help But Feel Her Pain

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Cardi B knows that sometimes beauty is pain.
On Sunday (April 26), the Grammy-winning rapper posted a video to her Instagram showing herself getting a professional bikini wax by an esthetician from Anastasia Beverly Hills which left a few fans confused, wondering if she was breaking social distancing rules.
In the clip, the Cardi can be seen wearing a mask as she holds a woman’s hand during the wax treatment. She can also be heard screaming, “Erika, Erika, Erika!,” which is the name of her resident makeup artist.
"Today is pain day!" the 27-year-old artist captioned the video. While some fans were a little confused, others felt Cardi’s pain. One of her fan pages tweeted: “Cardi B getting a wax and acting like she’s giving birth.”
In another video, uploaded to her Instagram stories, the “Bodak Yellow” raptress flaunted a freshly done acrylic set.
Cardi has been a vocal advocate for social distancing amid the pandemic. In fact, she slammed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for opening non-essential businesses too soon in a recent Instagram live session.
We know that Cardi and Offset have a home in Atlanta, so with many of the shelter-in-place restrictions lifted, she may not be breaking the rules by resuming her self-care sessions.
(Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)
