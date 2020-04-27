Watch! Cardi B Gets A Bikini Wax On Video And Fans Cannot Help But Feel Her Pain

Cardi B

The 'Money' rapper even has fresh new nails.

Cardi B knows that sometimes beauty is pain. 

On Sunday (April 26), the Grammy-winning rapper posted a video to her Instagram showing herself getting a professional bikini wax by an esthetician from Anastasia Beverly Hills which left a few fans confused, wondering if she was breaking social distancing rules.

In the clip, the Cardi can be seen wearing a mask as she holds a woman’s hand during the wax treatment. She can also be heard screaming, “Erika, Erika, Erika!,” which is the name of her resident makeup artist. 

"Today is pain day!" the 27-year-old artist captioned the video. While some fans were a little confused, others felt Cardi’s pain. One of her fan pages tweeted: “Cardi B getting a wax and acting like she’s giving birth.”

In another video, uploaded to her Instagram stories, the “Bodak Yellow” raptress flaunted a freshly done acrylic set.

Pink lady Cardi

Cardi has been a vocal advocate for social distancing amid the pandemic. In fact, she slammed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp for opening non-essential businesses too soon in a recent Instagram live session. 

We know that Cardi and Offset have a home in Atlanta, so with many of the shelter-in-place restrictions lifted, she may not be breaking the rules by resuming her self-care sessions.

