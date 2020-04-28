Dr. Heavenly Kimes Gives A Tour Inside Her Luxe Closet That Boasts A Full Hair Salon And Barber Chair

Dr. Heavenly Kimes is the queen of her castle and doesn’t mind showing off her exquisite mansion.

Recently, the Married To Medicine star took Bravo on an exclusive tour of her luxe, multi-level closet, which has a fully functioning beauty salon. Her “glam room,” has a sink, two styling stations for herself and her 14-year-old daughter, Alaura, two hat hair dryer chairs, and several shelves filled with her fabulous wigs.

The tour is a follow-up to a recent clip where she gave viewers a sneak peek into her sprawling 14,000 square-foot Atlanta home.

