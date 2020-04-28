Dr. Heavenly Kimes Gives A Tour Inside Her Luxe Closet That Boasts A Full Hair Salon And Barber Chair

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Dr. Heavenly Kimes is the queen of her castle and doesn’t mind showing off her exquisite mansion.
Recently, the Married To Medicine star took Bravo on an exclusive tour of her luxe, multi-level closet, which has a fully functioning beauty salon. Her “glam room,” has a sink, two styling stations for herself and her 14-year-old daughter, Alaura, two hat hair dryer chairs, and several shelves filled with her fabulous wigs.
The tour is a follow-up to a recent clip where she gave viewers a sneak peek into her sprawling 14,000 square-foot Atlanta home.
RELATED | Dr. Heavenly Kimes Takes Us On A Tour Of Her ENORMOUS Atlanta Estate Featuring A Three-Story Closet
In the video, Dr. Heavenly gives the cameraman a tour of the closet which has an autographed photo of Oprah Winfrey along with a framed photo signed by Beyoncé.
“This is where all the magic happens, OK,” Dr. Heavenly shared in the clip. “This is where I get my makeup done, my hair done — all of that."
Dr. Heavenly even has a barber chair for her husband, Dr. Damon Kimes. “You know me and my man are one, so I had to do a barber chair here for him to get his haircut," she continued.
Her home is #goals!
Watch the video here.
(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
