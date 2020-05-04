Lisa Price Delivers Poignant Virtual Commencement Speech To The Class Of 2020

Virtual graduations have become the new norm during the coronavirus pandemic as high school and college seniors have had to trade caps and gowns for laptops and Zoom. That said, several big names have stepped in to try to make those in the Class of 2020 feel like their special moment isn’t completely lost.

On Sunday (May 3), Lisa Price, founder of the hair care empire, Carol’s Daughter, delivered a virtual commencement address via Facebook Live.

"Whether you're graduating from college, high school or stepping up into first grade, I would like to invite you into my kitchen on Sunday, May 3 for your very own commencement address, Price said in a YouTube video. "Calling on the future leaders to join me in Lisa's kitchen."

Price’s multimillion-dollar beauty brand started from her apartment kitchen in Brooklyn over a decade ago and now carries a wide variety of hair and body care products in mass retailers nationwide. In 2014, Carol's Daughter became a part of L'Oréal's USA group, and in 2017, Price's company made history by becoming the first beauty brand on exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"One of the many things this unprecedented moment has shown us is that love, hope, leadership, and resolve are critical traits our future leaders will need," she said in a statement.

"Those traits helped me build and sustain a company in the fickle beauty industry, so I'm honored to be able to share some of my lessons with these graduates live, from where I started my entrepreneurship journey."

Watch Lisa Price’s full commencement speech below.