California Gov. Newsom Says Community Coronavirus Spread Started At A Nail Salon

California Gov. Gavin Newsom left many beauty salon owners—and patrons—searching for more information after his surprising comment on Thursday (May 7) stating that a community spread of coronavirus started in a California nail salon.

“This whole thing started in the state of California, the first community spread, in a nail salon,” Newsom reportedly said on Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Sacramento. “I just want to remind everybody of that and that I’m very worried about that.”

According to NBC News, the Governor was later questioned on Friday about his statement but declined to release more information because of health and privacy concerns.

RELATED | BET Reports On COVID-19 Updates, Facts And News You Need To Know

"There are, and I know everybody watching understands this, health and personal privacy obligations that are bigger than any public statements that have to be abided by, legal parameters, as it relates to that first case," Newsom stated.

The Democrat went to share that his office would provide additional details when possible.

FYI: Hair and nail salons will remain closed, despite California moving into "Phase 2" of the stay at home order on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, click here.