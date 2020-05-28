Kandi Burruss Is Considering Rocking Her Natural Hair Very Soon

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Kandi Burruss is known for rocking a variety of hairstyles, including stunting in her gorgeous units.
However, in a recent interview with Page Six, Kandi revealed that she’s been inspired by her 17-year-old daughter, Riley's natural hair journey. Yes, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is considering going the au naturel route too.
“My daughter Riley just cut all her hair off. [My husband] Todd has seen the real me before, without the weaves, wigs, and makeup. He don’t be tripping,” she told Page Six Style. “I feel like it’s always cool when a woman can embrace her natural hair and really feel good about it. I want to do the same thing.”
Like many of us in quarantine, Kandi said that she had to remove her micro-link extensions on her own, it took her a while, but she figured it out. The business mogul admitted that many women are so used to wearing weaves that they don’t know how to properly nurture and treat their tresses. We’re certain that plenty of women can relate!
She says, “But some of us don’t know how to take care of our hair and some of our hair is so damaged because we wear weaves so much,” Burruss continued. “I know for me, the back of my hair is long but the top of my hair is short … So I don’t feel like I can just do a regular cute hairdo with no pieces in it because there’s so much breakage at the top.”
We’re sure that Kandi will look beautiful if she decides to follow in Riley’s footsteps and undergo the big chop!
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)
