Kandi Burruss Is Considering Rocking Her Natural Hair Very Soon

Kandi Burruss is known for rocking a variety of hairstyles, including stunting in her gorgeous units.

However, in a recent interview with Page Six, Kandi revealed that she’s been inspired by her 17-year-old daughter, Riley's natural hair journey. Yes, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is considering going the au naturel route too.

“My daughter Riley just cut all her hair off. [My husband] Todd has seen the real me before, without the weaves, wigs, and makeup. He don’t be tripping,” she told Page Six Style. “I feel like it’s always cool when a woman can embrace her natural hair and really feel good about it. I want to do the same thing.”